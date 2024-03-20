Music notes: Olivia Rodrigo, Zayn Malik and more

Olivia Rodrigo just released the deluxe version of her sophomore album, GUTS, and now, she's announced a new music video for one of those deluxe tracks. A video for the song "obsessed" is coming on Thursday. "obsessed video comes out tomorrow at 9pm pt!!!!!!" Olivia wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a link to YouTube where the video will premiere.

Dua Lipa is a big Spice Girls fan, and she just revealed her favorite member of the girl group. In an interview with Billboard released Tuesday, Dua said she was never allowed to play as her favorite Spice Girl on the elementary school playground. "I always wanted to be Baby Spice, but no one wanted to let me be Baby Spice because I wasn't blonde," Dua said. "It was a playground hierarchy. It was like, 'Alright, you get to be Posh.'"

Zayn Malik has been named the ambassador for his hometown of Bradford, England, as it celebrates its City of Culture year, BBC News reports. The former One Direction member is originally from the West Bowling area of the city. He's set to attend several of the shows, exhibitions and events the city will put on to celebrate the honor. "I've travelled all over the world but my roots and family remain in Bradford," Malik said in a video message. "It's a very special place and I'm happy to see it being recognized as the U.K. City of Culture for 2025."

The lineup for this year's Festival d'été Québec is now here. Among the set performers are Post Malone, Jonas Brothers and Carly Rae Jepsen. The event starts on July 4 and runs through July 14.

