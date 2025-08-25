Music notes: Pink, Charli XCX and more

Pink has taken to Instagram to correct "fake stories about me" that have been circulating online. "I do not have a song coming out called 'Gorilla,'" she says. "I mean, I wish I did. I'm so curious." She goes on to say, "I'm not singing for football games ... it's not happening. These are fake stories. I'm hearing from my mom, my stepmom, [my husband] Carey just asked me if this is true." She said all she's doing is "getting ready for back to school." She wrote in the caption, "If you don't hear it from me and my big mouth it ain't true."

A trailer has dropped for 100 Nights of Hero, one of the many new films that feature an appearance by Charli XCX. She's in the trailer for about one second, along with co-stars Richard E. Grant, Felicity Jones, Emma Corrin and Nicholas Galitzine. Charli wrote on Instagram, "i'm in a film called 100 nights of hero. this is the teaser <3 very enchanted to be a part of this. directed by julia jackman. in theatres dec 5."

Justin Bieber was the supportive husband on Instagram, putting up a post showing wife Hailey Bieber posing for a publication called Byrdie. "Love this picture of you baby gurrllll," he captioned it. But he drew criticism for his next post: He shared a photo of himself shirtless and captioned it, "thirstrap fa u h***." The comments were later turned off.

Conan Gray has scored his highest debut on the Billboard 200 and the biggest sales week of his career with his new release, Wishbone. It debuted at #1 on Billboard's Album Sales chart with first-week sales of 53,000 copies and debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200. His Wishbone Pajama Show tour begins Sept. 11.

