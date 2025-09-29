Music notes: Sabrina Carpenter, Kelly Clarkson and more

Want to learn how to make Sabrina Carpenter's "Go Go Juice"? Sabrina did a cooking video for Italian Vogue in which she makes the juice in question — vodka, ginger ale, lime and pineapple juice — as well as her mom's cream cheese dip and puppy chow, also known as Muddy Buddies.

Kelly Clarkson returned to her eponymous talk show Monday for the first time since the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. Kelly didn't address his death on the season 7 premiere, which included guests Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell. Blackstock, the father of Kelly's kids, River Blackstock, 10, and Remy Blackstock, 8, died in August at age 48 after a long battle with cancer. After singing a Kellyoke version of The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights," Kelly noted, "Sometimes the world can be very heavy." She added that she believes her show is about "finding the light."

Billie Eilish and her brother, FINNEAS, have a new gig. They're modeling a new collection by John Hardy jewelers, which specializes in lab-grown diamonds, and reclaimed gold and silver: excess metal scraps generated during production that have been melted down and recycled into new pieces. Billie and FINNEAS show off the jeweler's "Lovestruck" collection for men and women on the company's website.

"Golden" can't go "up, up" any farther. The KPop Demon Hunters song by HUNTR/X is #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a seventh week. According to Billboard, it's now tied with TLC's "Waterfalls" for the title of secon- longest-running #1 hit by an all-female group. Only "Independent Women Part 1" by Destiny's Child spent more time on top: 11 weeks.

