Music notes: Sabrina Carpenter, Myles Smith and more

Sabrina Carpenter, Sam Smith and Chappell Roan will help announce the nominations for the 2026 Grammy Awards on Nov. 7 at 11 a.m. ET. They're among the many artists who'll be announcing nominees across 95 Grammy categories in a livestream on the Recording Academy's YouTube channel, along with Brandi Carlile, Doechii, Lizzo, Nicole Scherzinger, Karol G, Jon Batiste and Mumford and Sons.

Myles Smith performed his hit "Nice to Meet You" on the Love Is Blind season 9 reunion show Wednesday night. You can watch the performance on YouTube if you missed it.

Travie McCoy of Gym Class Heroes helped Bruno Mars get his start as an artist by teaming up with him on the hit 2010 song "Billionaire," but Travie tells People that he and Bruno haven't kept in touch. He claims, "He doesn't return my calls." Travie also says when Bruno and his writing partners first played him the song, Travie didn't like the lyric "I want to be on the cover of Forbes Magazine/ standing next to Diddy and the Queen." Travie recalls, "I was like, 'Bruno, I don't want to say Diddy's name every night.' He's like, 'Alright, cool, easy fix.' So he changes it to Oprah. And I'm so glad I made him change that s***."

