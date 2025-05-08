Music notes: Sabrina Carpenter, 5SOS' Calum Hood and more

Sabrina Carpenter is unbothered by people who didn't like her Met Gala outfit. Replying to a post on social platform X that criticized the Louis Vuitton look and outlined what she could have done better, the singer jokingly wrote, "damn i f***** up."

Meanwhile, after Sabrina posted a screenshot of her dad's reaction to seeing Usher feed her a cherry at the Met Gala, Usher commented, "Apologies Mr Carpenter."

5 Seconds of Summer's Calum Hood has released a new solo single, "Call Me When You Know Better," along with a music video. The track will be featured on his debut solo album, ORDER chaos ORDER, which comes out June 13.

In case you missed it, Andy Grammer was unmasked as Boogie Woogie on the season finale of Fox's The Masked Singer Wednesday night. While he made it to the final four, country singer Gretchen Wilson was ultimately crowned the winner as Pearl.

