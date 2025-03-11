Music notes: Sabrina Carpenter, Camila Cabello and more

While Sabrina Carpenter was in London to perform, she got some hardware to bring home as a souvenir. On Instagram, she posted a photo of an enormous plaque she received to commemorate all her chart achievements in the U.K. She's the longest-running #1 female artist in a single calendar year in U.K. chart history; the only female artist in U.K. chart history to have the #1, #2 and #3 singles for two consecutive weeks; and the only female artist in U.K. chart history to have both the #1 album and the #1, #2 and #3 singles in a single week, ever.

People reports that Camila Cabello was seen holding hands in Paris on Tuesday with the man she's reportedly been dating since late last year: Henry Junior Chalhoub, the heir to the luxury fashion distribution company Chalhoub Group. The two also sat in the front row together at the Chanel Fall/Winter 2025 fashion show.

After a promotional blitz that included a performance at the Academy Awards on March 2, LISA's solo album Alter Ego debuted in the top 10 on the Billboard Top 200 album chart. The album came in at #7 on that tally, and #1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales Chart. By comparison, ROSÉ's album rosie debuted at #3, though she had the benefit of a top 10 hit, "APT." Next we'll find out how JENNIE's album Ruby performed.

