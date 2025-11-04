Music notes: Shakira, Marc Anthony and more

Shakira has been awarded Billboard's Global Touring Icon honor for her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran stadium tour, which made history as the highest-grossing Latin female tour of all time. She was presented the honor backstage at rehearsals for her Cali, Colombia, show and dedicated the award to her entire team.

Marc Anthony has lined up his first-ever Las Vegas residency. Vegas … My Way! will take place at the BleauLive Theater and feature 10 performances beginning in February 2026. "This residency marks a new chapter in my journey," Marc says in a statement. "It's a celebration of my history, my roots, and the music that has connected me to audiences around the world." Tickets go on sale on Thursday at 10 a.m. PT.

Taylor Swift enjoyed a night out in New York City Monday with pal Gigi Hadid. Photos showed the friends leaving the hot spot Zero Bond after grabbing dinner together.

