Music notes: Shakira, Marc Anthony and more

By Andrea Tuccillo

Shakira has been awarded Billboard's Global Touring Icon honor for her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran stadium tour, which made history as the highest-grossing Latin female tour of all time. She was presented the honor backstage at rehearsals for her Cali, Colombia, show and dedicated the award to her entire team.

Marc Anthony has lined up his first-ever Las Vegas residency. Vegas … My Way! will take place at the BleauLive Theater and feature 10 performances beginning in February 2026. "This residency marks a new chapter in my journey," Marc says in a statement. "It's a celebration of my history, my roots, and the music that has connected me to audiences around the world." Tickets go on sale on Thursday at 10 a.m. PT.

Taylor Swift enjoyed a night out in New York City Monday with pal Gigi Hadid. Photos showed the friends leaving the hot spot Zero Bond after grabbing dinner together.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!