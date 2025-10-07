Music notes: Tate McRae, Ed Sheeran and more

Tate McRae's latest album, So Close to What, has been RIAA certified Platinum for sales of 1 million units. Three songs from the album have also been certified Platimum: "It's ok I'm ok," "Revolving door" and "Sports car." Another track, "2 hands," has been certified Gold for sales of 500,000 units. The Canadian star's Miss Possessive tour wraps up Nov. 8 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

Ed Sheeran wants everyone to know that what Taylor Swift said about him on The Tonight Show is true. While appearing on the show Monday, Taylor told Jimmy Fallon the reason she didn't call Ed to tell him she was engaged is that he literally doesn't own a phone. Taylor said, "You have to email him and then if you wanna set up a FaceTime, he has to find an iPad — they have to give it to him like he's a child, they give the iPad to him." When the Tonight Show TikTok posted the clip, Ed wrote in the comments, "Hello from my allotted iPad time, this is factual."

Speaking of Taylor Swift, Billboard reports that her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, has now sold 3 million copies, according to data tracking firm Luminate. As previously reported, in its first day of release it sold 2.7 million copies. The only album that has ever sold more in a single week since Luminate began electronically tracking data in 1997 has been Adele's 25, which sold 3.378 million copies in its first week in 2015.

