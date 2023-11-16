Music Notes: Tate McRae, Taylor Swift and more

Tate McRae has been added to the lineup of performers for the Billboard Music Awards, taking place online Sunday, November 19, at 8 p.m. ET. The singer, who also covers the latest issue of Billboard, will be performing her hit "greedy" from her sophomore album, THINK LATER, out December 8. She joins a lineup including Mariah Carey, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha.

False God? We know Taylor Swift's fans worship her, but Swifties in Brazil are taking things even further. They want to decorate Rio de Janeiro's Christ the Redeemer statue in honor of Taylor's shows there. Their proposed plan is to project onto the statue an image of the "Junior Jewels" shirt Taylor wears in the "You Belong With Me" video. Taylor kicks off her Brazil Eras Tour shows on November 17.

Lizzo's been out of the spotlight lately amid the multiple lawsuits that have been filed against her, accusing her of allowing toxic workplace culture. The singer, who's denied the accusations, took to Instagram on November 16 to let fans know what she's been up to. "Hi. I'm working.. on music, myself, relationships with people and food, my anxiety, my body, my business, and my trust issues with the world," she wrote. "Bbut they are deep now, deeper than they've ever been. Xoxo."

