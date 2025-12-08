Music Notes: Taylor Swift, Katy Perry & more

By Andrea Dresdale

Taylor Swift will be all over Disney+ on Friday with her new docuseries about the Eras Tour, as well as the concert film capturing its final date. But first, she'll be on Wednesday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The official Instagram for the CBS talk show announced the appearance with a montage of clips of Colbert dancing set to Taylor's song "Opalite." It ends with a clip of Taylor saying, "Hey, Stephen," into a phone.

Katy Perry's Lifetimes Tour officially wrapped up Sunday night Abu Dhabi, and she posted a video on Instagram of what appears to be her final preshow huddle with her dancers and band. Katy gets emotional as she tells them, "This has been amazing. Ninety shows, I think our whole lives have changed. I'm never gonna be the same. I got a lot on the tour, you know. I got love, I got connections, I got community. I got family. I got team. I got to grow with you guys. And thank you for bringing me through all of that."

Justin Timberlake's been out of the spotlight since he disclosed in July that he'd been diagnosed with Lyme disease. So how's he doing now? An insider in wife Jessica Biel's camp tells People, "Justin seems to be doing okay. He's prioritizing his health after the grueling tour and Lyme disease diagnosis. Jess is supportive. She wants him healthy."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

