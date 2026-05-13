Music notes: Taylor Swift, Madonna and more

Taylor Swift is a regular social butterfly these days. After traveling to London for dinner, a show and a birthday party, then to Greece for a wedding, then to New York for a family dinner, she was out again in the Big Apple on Tuesday night. This time, the occasion was the 40th birthday party of her friend Lena Dunham, held at Via Carota in the West Village, as per E!. Also attending were Andrew Rannells and Emily Ratajkowski.

It's like the '80s all over again: Both Madonna and Michael Jackson are back on the Billboard Hot 100. Madonna's there courtesy of her new duet with Sabrina Carpenter, "Bring Your Love," while four of Michael's classics are back on the chart thanks to the biopic Michael. According to Billboard, the last time MJ and Madge were on the charts simultaneously was 22 years ago. Madonna was at #83 with her Britney Spears duet "Me Against the Music," while MJ was at #100 with "One More Chance."

If you can't swing a trip to France this fall to see Céline Dion's Paris residency, maybe you can make it to Canada to see her dress. Starting Friday, the McCord Stewart Museum, located in Céline's hometown of Montreal, will be exhibiting the dress she wore to sing at the 2024 Summer Olympics. Called Céline in Dior: A Dazzling Moment, the "immersive experience" features an up-close look at the Christian Dior Couture gown, which required more than 1,000 hours of work to complete.

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