Music notes: Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and more

Yet another celebrity wants to be a part of Taylor Swift's upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce. Flava Flav, who's been nicknamed "King Swiftie" for his Taylor fandom, tells E! Online, "I'm so happy for them and I am dying to be the officiator for their wedding, believe me." He added, "Not only am I excited for her new album, but I'm excited for her brand-new life." Other stars who've offered their wedding services to Taylor and Travis include Martha Stewart, Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro, the band Foreigner and producer Mark Ronson for, respectively, planning, wedding cake creation, live music and deejaying.

Sabrina Carpenter will help Nashville's Grand Ole Opry celebrate its 100th birthday by making her debut on the legendary stage Oct. 7. You can buy tickets at Opry.com . The band Shinedown recently announced that they, too, would be making their Opry debut. The "Three, Six, Five" band will play Oct. 10.

Dua Lipa kept up her tradition of covering songs by local artists during her first two out of four shows at New York's Madison Square Garden. On Sept. 17, she performed Alicia Keys' "No One" and on Sept. 18, she sang "One Way or Another" by Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Blondie. You can see video of the Blondie performance on Dua's Instagram.

In other Dua Lipa news, she's become the co-founder and creative director for Frame Fitness, a company that makes Pilates equipment.

