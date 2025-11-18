Music notes: Taylor Swift, sombr, Tate McRae and more

Taylor Swift's "The Fate of Ophelia" is #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the sixth straight week. Meanwhile, sombr has scored his first top 10 hit with "back to friends." The song first entered the Hot 100 in April, making it, at 33 weeks, the longest climb to the top 10 by a solo male artist's debut single since Sean Paul's "Gimme the Light" in 2002.

Tate McRae will release the video for "Nobody's Girl" on Friday. It's one of the five new songs on the deluxe version of her album So Close to What, which will also be coming out on Friday.

Now that the red carpet premieres for Wicked: For Good are over, Ariana Grande posted a special shoutout on her Instagram Story to the people responsible for making sure she looked fabulous at every one, including stylist Law Roach. "My glam family. i love you. thank you for this marvelous ride and for your beautiful work and care and friendship," she wrote.

Chappell Roan has posted footage on Instagram of her performance of "Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl" at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City on Nov. 15. She had previously written of the experience, "I was quite nervous for mexico city because I wasn't sure if the crowd would vibe with me because it's such a rock leaning festival and I was like will ppl still like me if I'm pop? but omg the crowd was so wonderful and I felt so loved and supported!"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.