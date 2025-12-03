Music notes: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Sabrina Carpenter and more

Rolling Stone has revealed its 100 Best Albums of 2025 list. Bad Bunny tops the list with Debí Tirar Más Fotos, followed by Lady Gaga's Mayhem at #2. Also making the list are Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl, Sabrina Carpenter's Man's Best Friend, Addison Rae's Addison, Olivia Dean's The Art of Loving and Justin Bieber's Swag.

George Clooney famously said he hasn't had an argument with his wife, Amal Clooney, in over 10 years. Is Travis Kelce following that same model with fiancée Taylor Swift? On the latest episode of his New Heights podcast with Clooney as guest, Travis joked, "Well, it's only been 2 1/2 years, and you're right. I haven't gotten into an argument. Never once."

Sabrina Carpenter looked back on some of her favorite moments from the Short n' Sweet tour in a new video with Variety. She talks about her favorite "Juno" arrests, performing with her idol Christina Aguilera and more.

