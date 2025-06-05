Music notes: Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and more

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continue to enjoy their time together in Florida, where Travis is currently living while training for the upcoming NFL season. The two were seen leaving the Palm Beach eatery Buccan on Wednesday night. Entertainment Tonight captured footage of fans screaming as Travis waved to them on their way out of the restaurant.

Miley Cyrus appears to have a sense of humor about her former marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth. A fan, also named Liam, attended Miley's album signing event on Wednesday in New York and posted a photo of how Miley personalized her autograph on his copy of Something Beautiful: She signed it to "the Best Liam."

Sabrina Carpenter's new song, "Manchild," will be out Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, but the video will drop Friday at 10 a.m. ET. Sabrina posted footage from the visual on Instagram, showing a turtle moving through the desert next to a highway with a bird perched on its back. A car goes by, and both Sabrina and a suitcase are forcibly ejected through the car's window and land on the side of the road.

As The Edmonton Oilers advance in the NHL Playoffs, fans continue to sing the team's victory song, Chappell Roan's "Pink Pony Club," at each game. During TNT's post-game broadcast on Wednesday night, NHL icon and former Oiler Wayne Gretzky — aka The Great One — asked co-host Paul Bissonnette, "'Pink Pony,' is that a band or is that a song?" Bissonnette explained, "It's a woman. She sings a song, 'Pink Pony Club.' And it's famous — it's on the radio." Gretzky replied, "I gotta get that on my ringtone."

