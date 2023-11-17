Music notes: Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and more

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Ariana Grande stepped out Thursday night to support her boyfriend, Ethan Slater, at the opening night of Spamalot on Broadway. Ethan plays Historian/Herbert in the revival production, and although the couple did not pose on the red carpet together, Ariana did post about opening night on her Instagram.

Rio de Janeiro's Christ the Redeemer statue is a Swiftie. In celebration of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour making its way to Brazil, the famous statue is currently wearing the Junior Jewels T-shirt from Taylor's "You Belong With Me" music video. The shirt is also covered in other Taylor references — there's a hand heart, an archer bow and the famous "All Too Well" scarf.

Speaking of Taylor, Drake praised her domination on the music charts in lyrics to his new song "Red Button," which opens his surprise EP, Scary Hours 3. "Taylor Swift the only n**** that I ever rated/ Only one could make me drop the album just a little later/ Rest of y'all I treat you like you never made it/ Leave your label devastated/ Even when you pad the stats, period, I never hated," Drake raps on the song.

The guest on the latest episode of Dua Lipa's At Your Service podcast is a heavy hitter: Apple CEO Tim Cook. Dua and Cook discuss his childhood, being the first openly gay CEO in the Fortune 500 and the future of AI. At one point, Dua begs Cook, "Tell me AI isn't going to destroy the world!" Cook says, "There's a limitless number of things that AI can do. Unfortunately, it can also do not good things ... what is needed with AI is some rules of the road, some regulation."

