Music notes: Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X and more

Taylor Swift relaunched her Eras Tour in Mexico City on Thursday, and the set featured the live debut of two tracks: the Lover song "I Forgot That You Existed," which she played on guitar, and the Midnights tune "Sweet Nothing," which she played on piano. The latter song she wrote with her former beau Joe Alwyn. And fans in Mexico City have plenty more surprises in store. Taylor has three more shows there, happening August 25, 26 and 27.

Lil Nas X's new wax figure was unveiled at Madame Tussauds in London on Friday. The figure is dressed in the bright pink Atelier Versace outfit he wore at the 2020 Grammys and has its hand outstretched per a request from the rapper. Tim Waters, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, tells the London Evening Standard Lil Nas asked for his hand to be out "so that fans could hold his hand as they meet him."

In a new video, Ariana Grande has paid subtle tribute to her late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller as part of the 10th anniversary deluxe edition of her debut album, Yours Truly. The official visualizer for her newly recorded "Live In London" version of their joint hit "The Way" ends with all the graphics fading away except for the words "Feat. Mac Miller," which appear in white over a black background. Ariana and Mac dated for two years starting in 2016, splitting in May 2018. Miller died in September 2018 of an accidental overdose.

