Music Notes: Taylor Swift, mgk and more

By Andrea Dresdale and Andrea Tuccillo

If you're a fanatical Swiftie with a lot of money, have we got a piece of merch for you: A house on Cape Cod that Taylor Swift owned for eight months in 2012 is on the market. According to WCVB-TV, Taylor bought the Hyannis Port property during the time that she was rumored to be dating Conor Kennedy. The Kennedy Family Compound is across the street from the beachfront estate, which will set you back a mere $14.5 million.

Billboard reports that mgk will perform on the Kids' Choice Awards, which will air Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. The artist will perform his latest hit, "cliché," on the show, which is hosted by Tyla. The girl group KATSEYE will also perform on the show, where Ariana GrandeLady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar are the top nominees.

Get ready for a mystical, magical dessert. Benson Boone is teaming up with Crumbl for the Moonbeam Ice Cream Cookie in celebration of his album American Heart. The cookie, described as "a dessert that will have you doing backflips," is available June 23 to June 28, while supplies last.

