Music notes: Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and more

Travis Kelce showed his support for girlfriend Taylor Swift ahead of her first European Eras Tour show in Paris, France, on Monday, May 9. The NFL star commented on an Instagram post from Taylor's guitarist Paul Sidoti, who shared a photo of him and Taylor onstage together. "The Eras Tour Europe starts tonight..Paris you're up first.. who's coming?" Paul wrote. Travis commented, "Lfg!!!" alongside celebratory hand emojis.

Speaking of Taylor, she started this new leg of The Eras Tour by wearing a brand new orange bodysuit and blazer during the concert's Lover set. The custom looks are by Atelier Versace, Vogue reports. "Taylor is taking over the world with joy, love, and female power in Versace," Donatella Versace said. "I love her talent, her hard work, and dedication to her fans. She is a superstar!"

Olivia Rodrigo has responded to the fan who tattooed the wrong lyrics to her song "Hope Ur Ok" to her wrist. The correct lyrics of the song go, "address the letters to the holes in my butterfly wings." The fan had the words, "butter wings" tattooed instead of "butterfly wings." "HAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAH OMG THIS IS THE NEW LYRIC IM CHANGING IT TO BUTTERWINGS," Olivia commented on the fan's TikTok.

