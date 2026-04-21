Music notes: Teddy Swims, KATSEYE and more

Between them, Teddy Swims and Josh Groban can pretty much handle singing any kind of music, so perhaps that's why they've been tapped to perform at this year's Grammy Hall of Fame Gala. The two artists, who are both signed to Warner Records, will perform as part of a special tribute to the label, which is receiving the Visionary of Music Award for its more than 60 years of releasing records that have "made a lasting mark on music and culture." The event will take place May 8 in LA.

KATSEYE will perform at the American Music Awards, airing live from Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+ on May 25. The photo on the social media post announcing the news shows the group with five members, which is the configuration they've been appearing in since Manon Bannerman went on hiatus.

Shaggy will have a role in a new film starring Kevin Costner and Jake Gyllenhaal, ABC Audio has confirmed. Honeymoon with Harry is about a guy and his soon-to-be-father-in-law who are forced to take a trip together. At first they don't get along, but they eventually end up bonding. This is Shaggy's second film; he appeared in the 2018 Netflix movie Game Over, Man! Starting in June, he'll appear opposite his buddy Sting in The Last Ship at New York City's Metropolitan Opera.

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