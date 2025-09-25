Music notes: Teddy Swims, Taylor Swift and more

Teddy Swims is touring from now through mid-October, but he's already booked two major festival dates for 2026. After announcing that he'll be performing at Coachella, he's also revealed that he'll take the stage at Stagecoach, which takes place in the same Indio, California, location as Coachella. Set for April 24-April 26, the festival's bill also includes Post Malone, Max McNown, Hootie & the Blowfish, Pitbull, Journey and '90s bands Counting Crows, Third Eye Blind and The Wallflowers.

And speaking of festivals, the lineup for Barcelona's Primavera Sound has also been announced. Set for June 29, the bill includes Doja Cat, Addison Rae, Lola Young and Ravyn Lenae, among many others. Registration for fan sale tickets is open now, with tickets going on sale Sept. 29.

Spotify is promoting Taylor Swift's new album with an immersive pop-up experience in New York City. The three-day event, The Life of a Showgirl: A Spotify Experience, will run from September 30 through October 2, from noon to 9 p.m. ET daily at a not-yet-announced location. The event will give fans the chance to "discover hidden Easter eggs and capture exclusive photo moments, all inspired by the album."

