Music on TV: 'American Idol' Easter special, MTV VMAs come to CBS

For the first time ever, American Idol will be airing an Easter-themed special episode. The three-hour episode, called "Songs of Faith," will air April 20 — Easter Sunday — on ABC. It'll feature performances from Jelly Roll, who is American Idol's artist in residence this season, as well as gospel star CeCe Winans, Christian artist Brandon Lake and Idol alum Roman Collins.

In addition, judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood will all perform on the episode, and the 20 remaining contestants will sing faith-inspired songs. But the competition doesn't stop: Viewers will still be voting after the show to determine which contestants will advance.

Jelly, by the way, will make his debut as artist in residence on the April 7 episode of the show, which will feature new "head-to-head" rounds where contestants will face off against each other.

And in other music-on-TV news, you'll be able to watch the MTV Video Music Awards live on CBS for the first time. This year's show will air live from Long Island's UBS Arena on Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. ET and will also simulcast on MTV. If you don't have broadcast TV, it'll be streaming on Paramount+. Nominations will be announced at a later date.

