Myles Smith has his 'mind blown' at the 'TIME100' gala, releases most 'vulnerable' song yet

Along with Ed Sheeran and Hozier, Myles Smith was one of the musicians honored at the TIME100 gala in New York Thursday night. In addition to being named one of the 100 most influential people in the world, he and Ed also performed at the gala for a roomful of big stars -- and Myles says he can't believe he got to meet some of them.

"I met Serena [Williams]. I met Simone [Biles]. I met Snoop Dogg," he says. "Hozier, Ed -- it was ridiculous, wasn't it?"

But what surprised the "Stargazing" singer was that the celebs actually knew who he was.

"Which was the wild part, y'know, that really shocked me -- just how many people knew [my music]," he says. "And looking around ... when I was performing and seeing how many people were singing along just blew my mind!"

You'll be able to see Myles and Ed's performances May 4, when ABC airs TIME100: The World's Most Influential People.

Then, on Friday, Myles released his most intensely personal song yet: "My First Heartbreak," about his father walking out on his family when Myles was a boy. He'd been sitting on the song for a while, and tells ABC Audio he's happy it's finally out.

"I definitely feel like a weight has been lifted, but it's a song that has taken me two years to get it to the point that it is," he explains. "And that's just been more of an internal battle of, like, 'Am I ready to be that vulnerable with the world?'"

Myles feels he's at a stage in his life where he's "very confident and comfortable" releasing it, "being the man that I am now." And no, he doesn't care if his dad ever hears it.

"I've done way too much therapy to be bothered!" he laughs.

Myles wraps his North American tour on Monday, but returns to the U.S. this fall. For a chance to see him for free, sign up at whiteclaw.com/music .

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.