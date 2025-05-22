Myles Smith, Lola Young, Charli XCX win at The Ivors 2025

By Andrea Dresdale

Myles Smith, Lola Young and Charli XCX were among the recipients of one of the U.K.'s most prestigious songwriting honors on Thursday: The Ivor Novello Awards aka The Ivors.

The Ivors celebrate "exceptional achievements in songwriting" among British and Irish composers and are voted on by other songwriters. At the London ceremony, Lola took home the rising star trophy, thanks to her hit "Messy." Myles, meanwhile, received the award for most performed work for his international breakthrough hit "Stargazing."

Charli was named songwriter of the year, while The Killers' Brandon Flowers received something called the special international award, presented to him by Bruce Springsteen.

Ed Sheeran, a past Ivors winner, was on hand to present U2 with the Fellowship of the Ivors Academy. The members of the legendary band are the first-ever Irish songwriters that the academy has inducted in its 81-year history.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

