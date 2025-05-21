Myles Smith & Lola Young to perform at Ivor Novello Awards

Myles Smith will perform at The Ivors 2025 on May 22 in London, the annual ceremony where the prestigious songwriting honor The Ivor Novello Awards are handed out. U2 will be receiving a special honor at the ceremony, and Myles has recorded a tribute to the Irish superstars.

Myles, a nominee for his hit "Stargazing," has recorded a version of U2's "Beautiful Day," which is out now on Amazon Music. The cover comes in recognition of the fact that U2 will receive The Ivors' highest accolade: they'll be made Fellows of the Ivors Academy during the ceremony. They'll be the first Irish songwriters to receive the honor in the entire 81-year history of the academy.

Bruce Springsteen received the honor last year, becoming the first international songwriter to be chosen as a Fellow. Other recipients include Sting, Paul McCartney, Kate Bush, Elton John and Peter Gabriel.

In addition to Myles, Lola Young, who has three nominations this year, will perform at the ceremony. You'll be able to stream the whole ceremony on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch from 11 a.m. ET on May 22.

