Myles Smith wants to make music that 'could outlive' him

Disney/Randy Holmes
By Andrea Dresdale

Myles Smith has had huge success in both the U.K. and the U.S., thanks to his hit "Stargazing." And while he's released a handful of singles and an EP since then, a full-length album is still something he's working on. But no matter when it comes, Myles says, he hopes that it's not "just cool."

Speaking to MusicWeek, Myles says, "I don't want to make music that's just cool. I want to make music that I feel in my heart and soul could outlive me."

“I’m not sure when it’s going to come,” he says of his first album. "It’s all about carving out the time and making sure I’m in the right place. But when I get there, I want it to push the boundaries of what I’ve already put out, maybe be a bit closer to my heart, baring my soul a bit more."

Myles is currently on a sold-out North American tour, and he's a multiple nominee at this year's BRIT Awards -- the U.K. equivalent of the Grammys -- and he says it's all due to "Stargazing," which he describes as "a beautiful song and a beautiful moment."

“It just gives me reassurance that I can write good music. Of course, I’ve sat there thinking, ‘Can I do it again?’ But then I’ve had to snap myself out of it and go, ‘I’ve done it, of course I could do it again,’" he says about the pressure to follow it up.

"I wrote it not thinking I needed to write a smash song, more that I was going to write something that I love. I enter every session with that mindset," he says, adding, "This is not just a moment that will come and go, it’s the start of something real and long-term."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

