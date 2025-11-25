Nelly Furtado to be inducted into Juno Hall of Fame

The Canadian Music Hall of Fame is about to induct a "Promiscuous" singer.

Nelly Furtado, who has won 10 Juno Awards — the Canadian equivalent of the Grammys — will be inducted into the Hall of Fame at the 2025 Juno Awards, taking place March 29 in Hamilton, Ontario.

She reacted to the announcement on her Instagram Story, writing, "PINCH ME!!!"

Nelly, who's from British Columbia, has sold 35 million albums worldwide and racked up 20 billion streams over the course of her career. Her hits include "I'm Like a Bird," "Promiscuous," "Maneater," "Say It Right" and "Turn Off the Light." Her most recent album, 7, came out in 2024.

Other artists who've been inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame include Sarah McLachlan, Alanis Morissette, Shania Twain, Bryan Adams, Neil Young, Nickelback and Joni Mitchell, who is set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year's ceremony.

