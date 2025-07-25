New Music Friday: Lola Young, Tyla and more

After Elton John said he'd "bet my house" that it'll be a #1 hit, Lola Young has released the song in question: "d£aler." In a voice note to fans, Lola said the song is "very self-explanatory" and added cheekily, "If it's not a hit, I get [Elton's] house, so that's exciting." It's from Lola's upcoming album, I'm Only F****** Myself.

Tyla has released a new four-track project called WWP, which stands for We Wanna Party. It includes her most recent singles, "Bliss" and "It Is," a new song called "Mr. Media" and a new collab with WizKid called "Dynamite."

OneRepublic has dropped "Beautiful Colors," the third song they've released from the Japanese anime Kaiju No. 8. The new track will be the ending theme song for the show's second season. The two previously released songs have already racked up 500 million streams.

Kim Petras is back with a new single called "Freak It." She says she wasn't planning to release it as a single, but after performing it live and seeing the response from fans, she decided to drop it. She says, "I miss the chaos and joy of artists like LMFAO and Avicii, and honestly, I just want to lose my mind at clubs this summer listening to this song. The fans yelling at me to release it basically did me a favor."

Madonna has dropped her long-lost project Veronica Electronica, which was supposed to come out in 1998 as an eight-track remix companion to her acclaimed release Ray of Light. However, that album proved to be so successful that Veronica Electronica was never released. It features newly edited versions of club remixes of some Ray of Light tracks, as well as a previously unreleased demo version of "Gone, Gone, Gone."

(Lola Young video contains uncensored profanity.)

