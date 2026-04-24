New Music Friday: Lukas Graham, Demi Lovato and more

Lukas Graham, the Danish musician best known for his 2015 hit "7 Years," has a new, folky-sounding song out called "To Know a Girl." It's the first taste of his upcoming album, which is due early this summer. He says in a statement, "The sound of the song reminds me of coming all the way back home, reconnecting with the songwriting tradition and the instruments that formed the soundtrack of my childhood." Lukas is opening for Ed Sheeran this summer on the North American leg of his Loop tour.

Meghan Trainor has released her new album, Toy With Me, along with the single "Shimmer" and its video. In the self-empowerment anthem, she sings, "So bring the fans and the glitter, your confidence is killer/ Baby, flaunt that in the light/ I don't sweat, nah, I shimmer/ I wanna get them hot until they shiver/ I don't sweat, nah, I shimmer / I wanna make thеm mad, let them get bitter."

Deluxe editions of albums by Demi Lovato, The Kid LAROI and Conan Gray are all out now. Demi's album It's Not That Deep (Unless You Want It to Be) features eight new songs; Conan's, Wishbone Deluxe, has five. LAROI's album Before I Forget includes nine new tracks, including "Pieces," for which he's released a music video.

Shaboozey's new song, "Born to Die," from his upcoming album The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales, is out now. The album, due July 31, is a concept album that tells what's described as a "cinematic outlaw revenge story."

And for your nostalgic pleasure, Willa Ford — remember her? — has released an orchestral version of her 2001 hit "I Wanna Be Bad." She put out a new album called amanda in March.

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