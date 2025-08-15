New Music Friday: Maroon 5, Steve Lacy and more

Maroon 5 is out with their new album, Love is Like, and they've also released a new video for the title track. In it, Adam Levine is seen wandering down a street when two guys grab him and shove him into a limousine. There he finds Lil Wayne, who guests on the track. After Weezy's verse, Adam exits the car, takes off his shirt and just keeps on walking.

Steve Lacy, who topped the chart in 2022 with "Bad Habit," is back with a new single called "Nice Shoes." It's the first taste of Steve's upcoming album, which he tells Rolling Stone is called Oh Yeah? There's no release date yet.

The Chainsmokers have a new single called "Helium," featuring vocals by Canadian artist Anna Sofia. There's also a bizarre video to go with the track.

Zara Larsson has released a new single, "Crush," from her upcoming album, Midnight Sun, due Sept. 26. The Swedish singer is currently opening for Tate McRae on the Miss Possessive tour.

Cardi B has dropped a second single from her upcoming sophomore album, Am I the Drama?, which is coming out Sept. 19. The song "Imaginary Playerz" samples Jay-Z's 1997 song "Imaginary Player."

Conan Gray has released his new album, Wishbone, executive-produced by Dan Nigro, best known for his work with Conan's bestie Olivia Rodrigo. There's also a new video for one of the tracks, "Caramel."

British singer Mimi Webb is out with a new single, "You Don't Look At Me the Same," from her upcoming album, Confessions, due Sept. 12. Mimi says it's "written from the perspective of a child, telling the story of two people you love who are no longer on the same page — and you slowly watch them grow apart."

(Cardi B and Maroon 5 videos contain uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.