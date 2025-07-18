New Music Friday: Reneé Rapp, Jessie Murph and more

Reneé Rapp has released the new single "Why is She Still Here?" off her upcoming album, BITE ME, out Aug. 1. She also released a lyric video to go with it.

Jessie Murph's new album, Sex Hysteria, has arrived. The 15-track collection features the songs "Blue Strips" and "Touch Me Like a Gangster." Jessie is set to make her solo late-night TV performance debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on July 21.

Will.i.am is out with a brand-new single called "East LA," featuring his Black Eyed Peas bandmate Taboo. The track, which reimagines Santana's "Maria Maria," and the music video are a tribute to the place will.i.am grew up.

"Numb Little Bug" singer Em Beihold is back with a new song called "Brutus," where she sings about being envious of someone else's life.

Max McNown has released the deluxe album Night Diving (The Cost of Growing Up), featuring 11 new songs that chronicle "themes of grief, healing, love, and hope."

(Videos contain uncensored profanity.)

