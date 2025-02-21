New Music Friday: JENNI X Doechii, Dove Cameron and more

By Andrea Dresdale

BLACKPINK's JENNIE has released a collaboration with Doechii as the latest track from her upcoming album, Ruby. The song, "ExtraL," also comes with a video that features a few surreal sequences, like JENNIE wearing a purple outfit with parts of her body missing, and Doechii and JENNIE standing on the head of a sweaty bald dude.

Dove Cameron returns with "Too Much," a dark pop-tinged single that marks her new era. She says in a statement, "I wrote this song based on a lifelong experience of feeling like I was 'too much' wherever I went. I also wrote it for anyone who has ever been told to take up less space or dim their light for the comfort of others. It's served as a mantra for me."

Joe Jonas joins country star Ashley Cooke for a new song called "all I forgot," which also has a lyric video. Ashley says in a statement, "Creating this song with Joe was an experience I'll never forget. This one goes out to anyone who has felt the sting of heartbreak."

Mike Posner has released a new album called The Beginning, which he says he wrote at "the end of depression. The end of self-pity. The end of pretending I wasn't who I really am. It's the soundtrack to my transformation from depressed to alive. Here I am world. I am joy. I am faith. I am love."

Rihanna's in the movie, but the first song from the Smurfs movie soundtrack doesn't feature her. "Higher Love" is a song by Desi Trill, which features Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Natania and Subhi. It interpolates Belinda Carlisle's 1987 hit "Heaven is a Place on Earth."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!