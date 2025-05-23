New Music Friday: Myles Smith, Joe Jonas and more

Myles Smith's new EP, A Minute, A Moment…, has arrived. The six-song collection includes his single "My First Heartbreak" and the track "Gold," for which he debuted a new music video. When Myles first announced the EP in April, he wrote on Instagram, "This EP has been a real labour of love, months of time, care, and everything I had to give."

Joe Jonas is out with his new solo album, Music for People Who Believe in Love. It features the previously released tracks "Heart By Heart," "What This Could Be" and "Work It Out," as well as the new track "Honey Blonde." Joe collaborated with various artists on the album, including Lewis Capaldi and his brother Franklin Jonas.

Julia Michaels has released her new EP, Second Self, along with a music video for "Try Your Luck." She co-directed the video, which sees her auditioning potential suitors. Second Self has six tracks, including the previously released Maren Morris duet, "Scissors."

Dasha has teamed up with David Guetta for a remix of her song "Not at This Party." The remix combines her country-pop vocals with a dance beat. "hope you blow your speakers out with this one," Dasha writes on Instagram.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.