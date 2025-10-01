In new photos, Selena Gomez shows off hidden detail on wedding dress

It turns out Selena Gomez had not one, not two but three wedding dresses for her marriage to Benny Blanco on Sept. 27.

The halter-necked Ralph Lauren gown we saw her wear in the initial photos she posted announcing that she and Benny had tied the knot wasn't the one she wore to walk down the aisle. According to fashion house Ralph Lauren's Instagram Story, that was a "silk satin double-faced wedding dress" with a "hand cut lace and macramé collar."

The ceremony dress, on the other hand, was a custom silk lace number with 300 hand-shaped and applied flowers and crystal embellishments on a hand-painted corset. That's the dress that Selena is now showing off in a new series of Instagram photos, and in one shot, she points to a secret hidden detail: an embroidered heart hidden among the flowers which contains the couple's wedding date and initials.

Selena's third look, which she's also showing off in her new post, is the reception dress: a shorter silhouette with cotton, silk and linen panels and a tulle bodice.

Plus, you can see photos of the couple's simple wedding cake, several pics of them smooching in different settings and a picture of Selena with her grandfather, who walked her down the aisle.

