Nick Jonas announces brief solo tour, A Night With Nick

Jonas Brothers have quite a few tour dates booked this summer, but in between, Nick Jonas is stepping out solo for a brief tour on his own.

A Night With Nick will visit six East Coast cities this June and will feature the singer playing songs from his latest album, Sunday Best, as well as other songs from his discography.

On Instagram, Nick wrote, "I've been wanting to do a run like this for a while. Something that feels a little closer, playing through different releases from over the years. A few of my favorites, a lot of your favorites and sharing the stories behind them as we go."

The tour dates include June 4 in Niagara Falls, NY; June 6 in Hanover, Maryland; June 7 in Charlotte, North Carolina; June 10 in Atlanta; June 11 in Danville, Virginia and June 13 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

A presale starts Thursday at 10 a.m. ET, and tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

In addition to the solo tour, Nick has multiple movies in the works, with the first, Power Ballad, set to arrive in theaters June 5.

Meanwhile, Jonas Brothers' tour in South America starts May 5, followed by a run of shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas starting May 20. They have a few more dates in August on their calendar following Nick's solo shows.

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