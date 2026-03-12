No, Charlie Puth isn't having twins

Charlie Puth and his wife, Brooke Puth, are about to become first-time parents — but to only one child, thank you very much.

On his Instagram Story, Charlie posted a screenshot of a Facebook post that purportedly shows him and "Brooke" — a woman who doesn't actually look anything like her — grinning and holding up two sonograms, one of "Baby A" and one of "Baby B." The photo has the caption, "Charlie Puth and his wife have received the joyful news that they're expecting their first set of twins."

"If you couldn't tell ... this is obviously fake lol," Charlie captioned the Story.

Charlie and Brooke got married in September 2024. Last year they announced in the video for Charlie's song "Changes" that they were expecting their first child by showing a quick glimpse of Charlie putting his hand on Brooke's belly.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.