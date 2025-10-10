No Doubt announces residency at Las Vegas Sphere

Gwen Stefani of No Doubt performs onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID)

No Doubt has announced a residency at the Las Vegas Sphere for 2026.

Gwen Stefani and company will headline the high-tech venue on May 6, May 8, May 9, May 13, May 15 and May 16.

"The opportunity to create a show at Sphere excites me in a new way," Stefani says. "The venue is unique and modern and it opens up a whole new visual palette for us to be creative. Doing it with No Doubt feels like going back in time to relive our history, while also creating something new in a way we never could have imagined."

You can sign up now for a presale beginning Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. PT.

For all ticket info, visit NoDoubt.com.

The Sphere, which boasts the world's largest LED screen, opened in 2023. Artists who've headlined the venue include U2, Eagles, Phish, Dead & Company and Backstreet Boys.

The residency will mark No Doubt's first extended run of live shows since going on hiatus in 2015. The band reunited in 2024 to play Coachella, and has since only performed at January's FireAid benefit concert.

The Sphere announcement also coincides with the 30th anniversary of No Doubt's landmark album Tragic Kingdom, which was released Oct. 10, 1995. The RIAA Diamond-certified record spawned the classics "Don't Speak" and "Just a Girl."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.