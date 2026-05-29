Noah Kahan, Ariana Grande among Spotify's song of the summer predictions

Summer is fast approaching, so what songs are going to soundtrack the season?

Spotify has released its list of predictions for song of the summer and is allowing fans to vote on their favorites within the Spotify app.

Making the list this year are Ariana Grande’s newly released single “hate that i made you love me,” Zara Larsson’s “Midnight Sun,” Noah Kahan’s “Doors,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “drop dead” and Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas.”

Also in the running are Sam Fender and Olivia Dean’s “Rein Me In,” PinkPantheress’ “Girl Like Me,” Dominic Fike’s “Babydoll,” Malcolm Todd’s “Earrings,” Bebe Rexha and Faithless’ “New Religion,” and Tame Impala and JENNIE’s viral hit “Dracula - JENNIE Remix.”

“I think above everything, we all know that a song of the summer is about the vibes,” Spotify's Talia Kraines says in a statement. “It’s a song that makes you feel good, that you can listen to outside in the sunshine with your friends, and that has the ability to travel across genres, people, and countries.”

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