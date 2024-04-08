Noah Kahan welcomes Shawn Mendes to April 6 show, cancels April 7 date due to illness

It was a busy weekend of guest appearances for Noah Kahan.

After taking a break from his Canadian tour to fly to New York City and join Olivia Rodrigo onstage at Madison Square Garden on April 5, Noah played host to his own special guest at his Toronto show on April 6: None other than hometown hero Shawn Mendes came out to join Noah onstage for a rendition of his hit "Stick Season."

Unfortunately, things went from "Stick Season" to sick season for Noah. On his Instagram Story, he announced that he was canceling his planned April 7 show in London, Ontario due to illness, and rescheduling it to April 17.

"I performed in Toronto sick last night. I was thinking I'd be okay to do a show, but felt very faint and disoriented for most of the night. I feel worse today," he wrote on April 7. "I would never reschedule a show without feeling like it was a genuine threat to my own health and safety and sadly this is one of those occasions."

He then went on to say that he didn't want to, "further hurt my voice and body by pushing through, potentially having to cancel future shows or not tour at all due to vocal injury."

Noah added that he was, "really sorry to let you down," saying he had, "so much respect for the sacrifices you make to make it [to] my shows."

On Instagram, Noah also revealed that after he appeared at Olivia's show on April 5, he watched the rest of the show from the audience, wearing a long blond wig to disguise his appearance. "Sometimes you need a disguise to watch the best show on earth and that's just how it is," he wrote.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.