'Now I'm numb': Lady Gaga takes on 'Hot Ones'

Sure, Lady Gaga can wear a meat dress, but can she handle spicy chicken wings? You can find out by watching her episode of Hot Ones, which just dropped.

During the episode, Lady Gaga eats plant-based wings one-handed, because she's wearing an outfit that completely encases her right arm in a massive white floral arrangement. As she answers questions about her career and her music, she goes from having fun to laughing and crying simultaneously as the wings get progressively spicier.

"Now I'm numb," she declares at one point. "What if I stop swallowing? My mouth is, like, actually numb. It's, like, swollen. ... Now my lips are burning!"

But Gaga persists and conquers the final wing. "My throat's on fire, but I feel good," she smiles. "It was delicious. I think I did pretty good."

But she's so overwhelmed that she has to be reminded by host Sean Evans to plug her new album, Mayhem.

(Video contains uncensored profanity)

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.