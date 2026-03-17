OG Pussycat Doll claims she wasn't invited to take part in reunion tour: 'Disappointing on a personal level'

The Pussycat Dolls announced a reunion tour in 2019 featuring five of the original six members, which was subsequently canceled due to legal disputes. For the group's newly announced reunion tour, there are only three Dolls participating — Kimberly Wyatt, Ashley Roberts and Nicole Scherzinger — and one original member is now claiming she never got the invite.

On Tuesday, O.G. Doll Carmit Bachar, who was part of that original canceled reunion tour, wrote on Instagram that she wanted to "speak honestly and respectfully." She then wrote, "I was not contacted regarding the group's decision to move forward, and I learned of these plans at the same time as the public."

"Given my history with the brand, having been part of its foundation long before its commercial debut and instrumental in the connections that led to the record deal…I would have appreciated direct communication," she went on to say. "While this is disappointing on a personal level, I remain proud of the role I played in helping shape what The Pussycat Dolls became."

Carmit noted, "My intention in sharing this is not to create division, but to honor the truth and the fans who have supported us throughout the years. Transparency and respect are values I hold deeply."

She signed off by saying she's focusing on her well-being and remains "open-hearted about the future." She also promised information about upcoming projects as well as "an exciting collaboration with a television and music industry icon."

Meanwhile, the new PCD tour is set to start June 5 in Palm Desert, California.

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