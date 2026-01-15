Olivia Dean, Tate McRae nominated for award for their movie songs

The songs that Olivia Dean and Tate McRae wrote for movies last year didn't make the cut for the Golden Globes or the short list for the Oscar nominations. However, their efforts have been rewarded with nominations for the 2026 Guild of Music Supervisors Awards.

The annual awards honor outstanding music supervision in movies, TV, video games and commercials, but there's also a category called best song written and/or recorded for a film. "Just Keep Watching," which Tate co-wrote and recorded for the Brad Pitt film F1, is nominated; so is "It Isn't Perfect But It Might Be," which Olivia co-wrote and recorded for Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

Other songs in the category include two tracks from Sinners, one from the movie Materialists and "Dear Me," sung by Kesha and written by Diane Warren, for the documentary Diane Warren: Relentless.

The 2026 Guild of Music Supervisors Awards will take place Feb. 28 in Los Angeles.

"Just Keep Watching" has also earned Tate a Grammy nomination, in the category of best dance/pop recording. Olivia is nominated, too, in the category of best new artist. Those awards will be handed out Feb. 1.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.