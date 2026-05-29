Olivia Dean ties Alex Warren for UK chart record thanks to Sam Fender duet

Sam Fender and Olivia Dean accept the Song of the Year Award with Mastercard for 'Rein Me In' during The BRIT Awards 2026 on Feb. 28, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Olivia Dean's duet with Sam Fender, "Rein Me In" — which just made Spotify's list of "songs of the summer" contenders — has tied a chart record set last year by Alex Warren.

The song has notched a 13th week at #1 on the U.K.'s Official Singles Chart. As per Billboard, "Reign Me In" is now tied with Alex's "Ordinary" as the longest-running song of the 2020s. Until Alex broke it in 2025, the previous record was 11 weeks, held by Ed Sheeran's "Bad Habits."

"Rein Me In" is a song that Sam originally recorded for his album People Watching. It was then released as a remix with Olivia singing on it; the two have also performed the song live onstage together.

So far, "Rein Me In" has yet to have the same success in the U.S. But Olivia is doing just fine on her own, with two massive hits: "Man I Need" and "So Easy (To Fall in Love)." She brings her The Art of Loving tour to the U.S. July 10 in San Francisco.

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