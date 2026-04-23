Olivia Rodrigo to appear on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Olivia Rodrigo will make her return to late-night TV for the first time since 2024 later in April.

Olivia will appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on April 30 to promote her new album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, coming in June. However, she apparently won't perform, since the musical guest for that episode is listed as Bruce Hornsby.

Liv will perform, though, on Saturday Night Live. She will be the show's host and musical guest on May 2.

Meanwhile, Billboard is trying to crunch the numbers to see if her single "drop dead" will be able to knock Ella Langley's "Choosin' Texas" out of the top spot to debut at #1 on the Hot 100. Billboard reports that what's working in Olivia's favor is that she's released six different music videos for the song, as well as several different edits, including sped-up and slowed-down versions.

Plus, Billboard notes, Olivia released multiple physical versions of the song on CD, cassette and vinyl, and the vinyl release has already sold out. All these factors might give "drop dead" the boost it needs to overtake Ella and become her fourth #1 hit.

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