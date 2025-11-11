Olivia Rodrigo releasing live Lollapalooza collab with Weezer on vinyl

Olivia Rodrigo's collaboration with Weezer at Lollapalooza this past August has been immortalized in vinyl.

Liv is releasing a 7-inch single featuring the two songs she played with the '90s alt-rock icons at the Chicago festival. It's available now to preorder via Rodrigo's web store, and will ship on Dec. 5.

Weezer joined Olivia for performances of their classics "Buddy Holly" and "Say It Ain't So." In introducing the band to the stage, Rodrigo told the crowd that Weezer was her first ever concert.

"Thank u @weezer for still making me this excited all these years later!" she later shared in an Instagram post.

The single cover artwork features a throwback picture of a young Liv wearing a Weezer t-shirt while sporting oversized headphones, while the back is a photo from the Lollapalooza performance.

Olivia's collab with Weezer was just one of several rock moments in 2025: At various times, she also collaborated onstage with Rock & Roll Hall of Famers David Byrne of Talking Heads and Robert Smith of The Cure. Plus, on Nov. 8, she performed a White Stripes song during the band's induction into the Rock Hall.

On Instagram, she wrote of that experience, "had a white stripes fan account when I was 13 and last night I got to help induct them into the rock n roll hall of fame!!!!! what a surreal honor to sing one of their beautiful songs ... and celebrate music that means so much to me. thank u jack [white] and meg [white] for being the best band ever!!!!!!!"

White responded, "Can’t thank you enough, beautifully done."

