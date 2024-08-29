Olivia Rodrigo supports boyfriend Louis Partridge at Venice Film Festival

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Olivia Rodrigo performs onstage the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV)

Olivia Rodrigo and her boyfriend, actor Louis Partridge, are now event official.

Liv was on hand on Aug. 29 to support Louis at the Venice Film Festival, where he was promoting his new Apple TV+ limited series Disclaimer. While the two were photographed together, Variety notes that Olivia didn't walk the red carpet, and sat a few seats away from Louis in the screening. She also ignored people in the crowd who shouted her name.

Disclaimer, from Alfonso Cuarón, is a thriller that stars Cate Blanchett as a journalist who gets a book from a stranger which threatens to expose her "dark past." In addition to Louis, it also stars Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen and Lesley Manville. Variety reports that it received a five-minute standing ovation at the festival. Disclaimer starts streaming Oct. 11.

Louis, who's best known for starring in Enola Holmes, was first linked with Olivia back in October of last year. Fans believe he inspired her song "So American."

Olivia is on a break from her GUTS World Tour, which resumes in Thailand in September.

