Olivia Rodrigo addresses alleged feuds and rumors; Katy Perry reacts to Olivia's "teenage dream"

Geffen/Interscope

By Andrea Dresdale

If Olivia Rodrigo needs some help navigating her new GUTS era, she's got a excellent mentor: Katy Perry.

In a new Rolling Stone story about Olivia, Katy says, "There's so much chaos in your head during second-album time ... [t]he first time I met [Olivia], I put my hands on her shoulders and was like, 'Listen, I'm here. Whatever you need.' Because I know exactly what these pop girlies are going through, and when I was growing up, no one really did that for me."

Katy also doesn't mind Olivia titling one of the songs on GUTS "teenage dream." "It's nice to see it resonating through the years to different age groups," she says. While Olivia tells Rolling Stone that Katy's album of the same name is "so iconic and so good," she says the title similarity is a coincidence.

Olivia also addresses some of the rumors around her in the Rolling Stone interview, including whether she and Taylor Swift are feuding.

"I don’t have beef with anyone. I’m very chill. I keep to myself. I have my four friends and my mom, and that’s really the only people I talk to, ever," says Olivia. "There’s nothing to say.”

What about the rumor that "vampire" is about her alleged ex-boyfriend, Zak BiaRolling Stone writes that Olivia "takes a moment, exhales and smiles -- 'No comment,'" she says.

Olivia also addresses Joshua Bassett's claim that he suffered a major health crisis as a result of the rumors surrounding her hit "drivers license."

"It’s all been handled privately,” says Olivia. She adds, "I take all that stuff seriously, but it happens in privacy. I’m not going to put out a statement ...I deal with it on a person-to-person level that people on Twitter don’t see.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!