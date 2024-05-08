Olivia Rodrigo expands GUTS world tour to Asia and Australia

Olivia Rodrigo has spilled more GUTS world tour dates.

For the first time, the "Obsessed" singer will headline shows in Asia and Australia — for a total of nine dates in all. The new dates start September 16 in Bangkok, Thailand, and will take her to Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore and Seoul, South Korea, before heading to Australia for two shows in Melbourne and two in Sydney. The dates wrap up October 19.

On her Instagram Story, Olivia teased, "Stay tuned, Manila!" — which means she's likely to announce a date in the Philippines as well. Opening the Australian concerts will be Benee, the New Zealand singer who broke through in 2020 with her song "Supalonely."

Tickets will initially be available through an American Express presale; details will vary according to country. Visit OliviaRodrigo.com for details. Silver Star tickets will be available at a later date.

The GUTS world tour kicked off in February; Olivia's currently in the middle of a bunch of shows in the U.K. On Instagram, she wrote, "Europe leg of the GUTS world tour has been wonderful so far!!!! so much luv for everyone who has been coming 2 jump and sing and scream!!!"

