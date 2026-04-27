Olivia Rodrigo's 'drop dead' tops 'Billboard' Hot 100

Olivia Rodrigo's "drop dead" is very much alive at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
The new single debuts in the top spot, giving Olivia her fourth #1. It follows her previous chart-toppers “drivers license,” “good 4 u” and “vampire.”
"Drop dead" is the first song off Olivia's third album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, due out June 12.
On Sunday night, Olivia performed a stripped-down version of the song during a surprise appearance at open mic night at Pete's Candy Store in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Olivia will take on a bigger stage when she hosts and performs on SNL on May 2.
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