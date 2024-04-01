Olivia Rodrigo's 'GUTS' have spilled back into the top 5

Thanks to its new deluxe edition, Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS is back in the top five of the Billboard album chart.

The deluxe edition, GUTS (Spilled), features the four "secret" tracks that were previously only available on the vinyl editions of album, plus one new song. The arrival of these songs on streaming for the first time gave the title a sales boost of 73,000 units, enough to send the album back up to #2. That's the highest it's been since October.

The four secret tracks include "obsessed," "girl I've always been," "scared of my guitar" and "stranger." The new one is called "So American." GUTS (Spilled) will be out on vinyl July 19.

When the album arrived, Oliva wrote on Instagram, "I made obsessed with @dan_nigro and @st_vincent almost 3 years ago and I'm so stoked it's finally out in the world. it's always been one of my favorites and it's been so fun to play live every night on tour."

She added, "I’m so proud of the songs stranger, girl I’ve always been, and scared of my guitar as well and especialllyyy excited about so american. hope you guys dig!!!!!!"

